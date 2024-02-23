Hornby (LON:HRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.00

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35), with a volume of 333844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

Hornby Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hornby Company Profile

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

