Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Posts Earnings Results

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The company had revenue of $594.20 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,223. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $183.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 32,117 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $4,519,183.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,482.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOV. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

