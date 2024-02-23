Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading Down 3.2%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.