Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues Earnings Results

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Ingevity updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity Trading Up 5.3 %

Ingevity stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at $273,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

