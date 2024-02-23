Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Inpex Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.