Insider Selling: Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells 12,333 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41.

Cameco Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE CCO traded down C$1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$54.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,636. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$32.65 and a 12 month high of C$69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.28.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.11.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.