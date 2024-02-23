Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $230.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $12.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,370. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.15. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 649,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,995,000 after acquiring an additional 461,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

