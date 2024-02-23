Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.60. Approximately 803,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,507,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $158,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 706,344 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,520,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.