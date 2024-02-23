Internet Computer (ICP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $104.95 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $12.31 or 0.00024221 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and approximately $104.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00070517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,795,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,374,341 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.