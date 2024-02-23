Internet Computer (ICP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111.26 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $12.45 or 0.00024445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.72 billion and $111.26 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00071048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,795,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,373,842 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

