Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.170-16.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.1 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $633.29.

INTU traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $659.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,364. The firm has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $668.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $628.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

