Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.35. 6,088,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after buying an additional 2,528,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,163,000 after buying an additional 2,592,039 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

