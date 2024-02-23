Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 163,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 91,844 shares.The stock last traded at $53.74 and had previously closed at $53.52.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

