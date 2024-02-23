Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 23rd (AGR, AME, AU, AXTI, CHMI, COLL, ENLC, EXK, FORR, FTAI)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 23rd:
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
