Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE IRM traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,119. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $75.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 131.56% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.