iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Allstate Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after buying an additional 251,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after buying an additional 945,255 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $510.63. 2,559,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $512.63. The firm has a market cap of $395.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

