iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Allstate Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 159.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,725 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 18.9% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $324,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,844. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.56.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

