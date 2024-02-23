Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

