Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $7.96 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1,634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after buying an additional 3,711,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,643. The stock has a market cap of $521.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $285.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

