JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $99.50

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.50 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.26). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.26), with a volume of 573,235 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.99. The company has a market cap of £662.85 million, a P/E ratio of 668.00 and a beta of 0.20.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.89. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

