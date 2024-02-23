JOE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $79.73 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One JOE token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $197.41 million and approximately $79.73 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,509,758 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

