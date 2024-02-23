John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.05

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and traded as low as $18.97. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 71,329 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 26.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

