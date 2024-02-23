John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.05

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.05 and traded as low as $18.97. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 71,329 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.