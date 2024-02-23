Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,748 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total value of $1,021,892.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,403,451.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $22.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,865. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.50 and a 200-day moving average of $257.79. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $301.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

