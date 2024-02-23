JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $128.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.54. 693,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,277. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $112.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

