JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.57

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.57 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.32). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.31), with a volume of 1,839,446 shares changing hands.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Down 11.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.78 and a beta of 0.66.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
About JPMorgan Emerging Markets
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
