Jupiter Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $720.93 million and approximately $269.56 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official website is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.47604931 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $153,683,890.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

