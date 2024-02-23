Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $854.77 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001553 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $854.77 million and approximately $41.01 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00070517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,683 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

