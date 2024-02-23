Kenneth Moelis Sells 400 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

On Wednesday, February 21st, Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,716. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,511,000 after buying an additional 49,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after buying an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moelis & Company

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.