Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

KDP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,100,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,821. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

