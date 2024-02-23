Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 8,849,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,153,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.