KOK (KOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. KOK has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $357,314.05 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015539 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001461 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,789.46 or 1.00002572 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00174758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00763167 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $354,731.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.