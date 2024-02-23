Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Konecranes Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.
Konecranes Company Profile
Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services lifting equipment. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. In addition, it provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries, as well as involved in design and manufacture of crane components.
