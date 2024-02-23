Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 154,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

