Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.67-7.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.020-5.070 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.08. 963,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

