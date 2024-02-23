Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter.
Lenovo Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,475. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $28.79.
