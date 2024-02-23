Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter.

Lenovo Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,475. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

