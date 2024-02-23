Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Linde worth $186,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.56. 1,153,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.11. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $322.61 and a fifty-two week high of $448.54. The stock has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

