Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Lifted by Pinnbrook Capital Management LP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.8% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LIN. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.00. 538,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.11. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $322.61 and a twelve month high of $448.54. The company has a market capitalization of $216.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

