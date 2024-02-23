Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Lisk has a market cap of $195.34 million and $22.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001285 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001747 BTC.
Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.
