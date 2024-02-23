Litecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $258.28 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and approximately $258.28 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $69.32 or 0.00136239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008118 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,239,106 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.