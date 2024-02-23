LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. LivaNova updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Performance

LivaNova stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.76 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 699.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,225,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 1,309,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $50,390,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after buying an additional 436,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after buying an additional 383,973 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.