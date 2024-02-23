Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on L. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$153.29.

L stock traded up C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$143.68. The stock had a trading volume of 221,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,715. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$144.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$131.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. The firm has a market cap of C$45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

