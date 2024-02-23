LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.23.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

