Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $565.24

Manchester & London passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 565.24 ($7.12) and traded as high as GBX 622.60 ($7.84). Manchester & London shares last traded at GBX 604 ($7.61), with a volume of 84,891 shares trading hands.

Manchester & London Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £258.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 567.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 493.27.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

