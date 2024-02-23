Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s previous close.

Mandalay Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE MND traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$1.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,649. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.90. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.76.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

