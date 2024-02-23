Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Cut to Buy at TD Securities

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$40.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.21.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.75. 632,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,977. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.38. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$21.52 and a twelve month high of C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

