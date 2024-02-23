Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s current price.

MFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.21.

TSE MFI traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 632,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,977. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.52 and a 52-week high of C$31.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

