Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Marin Software stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 125,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,004. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

