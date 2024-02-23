Maverick Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.66 Million (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $12.66 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.64371322 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $14,128,182.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

