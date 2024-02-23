Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and traded as high as $7.24. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 5,279 shares traded.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.