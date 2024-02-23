MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $171.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,646.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,201. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,671.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,467.92. The stock has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

